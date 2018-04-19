PETS & ANIMALS

Cat walks 12 miles to reunite with family before they take him to get euthanized

Toby the kitty is getting lots of love on social media, and it's about time this cat got some. (KABC)

Toby the kitty is getting lots of love on social media, and it's about time this cat got some.

Toby was given away by his first family near Raleigh, North Carolina, but the cat wanted to go home, so he walked 12 miles from his new home to his old one.

His old family, however, still didn't want Toby back, so they turned him in to a shelter to be euthanized.

A worker at that shelter couldn't do it and called the no-kill SPCA of Wake County, which took Toby in and shared the story online.

They said Toby now has a new adoptive home, with a feline and two human companions that love and welcome Toby to their family.

