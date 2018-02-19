PETS & ANIMALS

Cheers! It's National Drink Wine With Your Cat Week

Calling all cat lovers and wine lovers: It's National Drink Wine With Your Cat Week. (KABC)

Calling all cat lovers who enjoy having a purr-fect glass of wine with their favorite feline: It's National Drink Wine With Your Cat Week!

Sunday was National Drink Wine Day, and Tuesday is National Love Your Pet Day. Two websites are combining these holidays into National Drink Wine With Your Cat Week.

Time to stop and smell the rose. Feb. 18th is National Drink Wine Day!



The holiday starts Monday and goes through Friday. Offers.com and PetWinery.com are offering special deals for wine and cat enthusiasts.

You can buy wine for yourself, and you can also buy non-alcoholic healthy wine for you feline.

The "cat wine" actually contains things like fish oil, water and catnip.

HELP WANTED: If you could cuddle with this kitten all day, you might be able to make a career of it.


