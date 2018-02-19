Cheers! It's National Drink Wine With Your Cat Week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Calling all cat lovers who enjoy having a purr-fect glass of wine with their favorite feline: It's National Drink Wine With Your Cat Week!
Sunday was National Drink Wine Day, and Tuesday is National Love Your Pet Day. Two websites are combining these holidays into National Drink Wine With Your Cat Week.
MORE: 5 things every wine lover needs for National Drink Wine Day
The holiday starts Monday and goes through Friday. Offers.com and PetWinery.com are offering special deals for wine and cat enthusiasts.
You can buy wine for yourself, and you can also buy non-alcoholic healthy wine for you feline.
The "cat wine" actually contains things like fish oil, water and catnip.
MORE: Veterinary clinic seeking professional 'cat cuddler'