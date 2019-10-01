Pony on 91 Freeway in Long Beach hit by vehicle; CHP searching for hit-and-run driver

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol is searching for the driver who hit a pony on the 91 Freeway in Long Beach Sunday.Officials say a 10-year old boy was riding the pony named Pinto in a neighborhood at around 9:45 a.m. When the boy fell off, the pony made a run for it, galloping onto the 91 Freeway at Atlantic Avenue.Police said someone in a black Toyota Scion clipped Pinto and took off.Good Samaritans managed to corral the pony on the side of the freeway.Pinto is OK and suffered minor scratches, and is back with his family.