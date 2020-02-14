Pets & Animals

NASA astronaut, NCSU alum Christina Koch reunites with dog after record-breaking 328-day mission on ISS

GALVESTON, Texas -- After her 328-day mission on the International Space Station, Christina Koch said she wasn't sure who was more excited to see whom: her or her dog.

RELATED: NASA astronaut, NCSU alum Christina Koch describes adjusting to life back on earth

In a Facebook video Koch posted Thursday, the dog stands at the door waiting for Koch to come home.


When Koch opens the door, the dog jumps on her and showers her with affection.

"Not sure who was more excited," Koch wrote in her post. "Glad she remembers me after a year!"

Koch said she got her dog from the Humane Society and named it "Little Brown Dog," or LBD for short.

Koch has spent more time than any other woman in space. She also made history during her 328-day mission by taking part in the first all-female space walk.

WATCH: Koch reflects on her time on the International Space Station
EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgalvestontexasnc state universityreunionnasadogastronautsciencewomen
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant at forefront of All-Star Weekend
Will Dodger Stadium renovation be done by Opening Day?
Irvine mother alleges sexual assault by Lyft driver
Mom, daughter left shaken after suspect jumps into car in Fairfax District
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 2 years later
Official says US, Taliban reach Afghanistan truce agreement
Neighbor found dead near body of missing 6-year-old
Show More
Orange County supervisors push plan to clear backlog of rape kits
Van Nuys has most dangerous intersection in LA, study says
26 smuggled immigrants found inside tractor-trailer near Salton Sea
Van Nuys road rage: Juvenile arrested after fleeing to Armenia
Get married for $14 this Valentine's Day in Long Beach
More TOP STORIES News