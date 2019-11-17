raccoons

Colorado firefighters rescue raccoon from sticky situation

COLORADO -- Firefighters helped a curious critter escape from a very sticky situation earlier this week in Colorado.

A fire rescue team came across a raccoon in Roxborough, stranded in a tree with his face stuck in an empty jar of peanut butter.

The crew tweeted video of the distraught animal, as he clung to branches with one paw and tried to remove the stubborn jar with the other.

The video has more than 12,000 views on Twitter.

Eventually, the crew was able to get the raccoon down and free him from the container.

They even tweeted a cute follow-up picture, to let everyone know he was safe and sound.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsraccoonsanimals in perilanimal rescuecute animalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACCOONS
Raccoons photobomb wedding photo shoot
Raccoon takes wild ride on Wonder Bread truck for 16 miles in Florida
Raccoon gets stuck in a vending machine
RACCOON RIDE: Critter hitches ride on family car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home
Suspect in shooting rampage at Saugus High School has died
Saugus High shooting: Coroner IDs 2 teens killed by classmate
Family escapes from dramatic apartment fire in South Los Angeles
City of Westminster gets first-ever school resource officer
Santa Clarita school shooting re-ignites conversation on possible warning signs
Suspect sought in fatal stabbing of taxi driver in DTLA parking lot
Show More
3 suspects in custody after chase ends in Highland Park neighborhood
Kanye West performs in Houston jail with his Sunday Service choir
All five of Westminster's council members facing recall
Baby born without skin goes home after 11 months in hospital
Mexico City sees slow recovery after deadly 2017 earthquake
More TOP STORIES News