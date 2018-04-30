Covina police remove large opossum from home

The Covina Police Department wants you to know its officers will protect you from any home invader - no matter how big, small or "opossum-y."The department tweeted out pictures of an officer removing a opossum from a home.Sgt. Mike Colburn, who posted the tweet, wrote in the caption: "We do it all here @covinapd. Even remove killer possums from your home. #mutantpossums #realheros"Covina police dispatcher Kelly Churnside retweeted Colburn's post, saying the "suspect" was peacefully apprehended and released back in the wild, adding "Great work by Officer Sun! #servicewithasmile"