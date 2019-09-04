Pets & Animals

Coyote with toy stuck on mouth found dead in Echo Park yard

By
SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A coyote that had been seen wandering Los Angeles neighborhoods with a Kong toy stuck on its mouth has been found dead in an Echo Park backyard, residents tell Eyewitness News.

The animal was found over the weekend dead in a yard, several residents said.

The coyote had first been spotted in mid-August. wandering neighborhoods in Echo Park and Silver Lake.

It had a red dog toy lodged in its jaw, and it struggled to eat and drink.

Video taken by one neighbor shows the coyote with what appears to be a red Kong toy lodged around its bottom jaw trying to drink from a water fountain and struggling to get water into its mouth.

"He had this red object in his mouth," said resident George Scheideman. "I thought he was just carrying it around. I looked more closely. He was trying to get it off, couldn't get it off. Looked very uncomfortable."

Local residents had notified city animal control and private rescue groups to try to help the coyote, but they were unable to locate the animal in time.

EMBED More News Videos

Silver Lake residents are trying to help a coyote they've spotted with a plastic toy lodged around its jaw for a week, making it difficult to eat or drink.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssilver lakelos angeleslos angeles countyecho parkanimals in perilcoyotesanimals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search suspended for possible survivors in deadly boat fire near Santa Cruz Island
Attempted murder suspects arrested in Eagle Rock brush fire, authorities say
Rams QB Jared Goff signs four-year contract extension worth $134 million
LA firefighters head to Southeast to help in Dorian search-rescue effort
Shelter-in-place order lifted at Cerritos College after bomb threat
Stockton experiments with universal basic income
Disney donates $1 million to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas
Show More
Charter bus crash shuts down WB 118 for hours in Simi Valley
LA agency distributes opioid overdose kits to homeless care providers
Santa Cruz Island boat fire: Inside the Conception
STUDY: Soda may increase risk of death by digestive, cardiovascular disease
Hurricane Dorian lashes east coast of Central Florida
More TOP STORIES News