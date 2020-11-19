Pets & Animals

Cute, tiny owl found in Rockefeller Christmas tree

NEW YORK -- A small owl is receiving the TLC it needs after it was discovered in the Rockefeller Christmas tree this week.

Officials at Ravensbeared Wildlife Center said they received a call about the bird on Monday morning.

A woman said her husband, who works for the company that transports and secures the 75-foot Norway spruce, found the owl.

RELATED: The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree's 88 years of history
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather takes us back to New York City in 1931 when the first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was erected.



The wildlife center says the bird is a saw-whet owl, which is one of the smallest owls in the Northeast.

Despite its size, they say it is actually full-grown.

The bird received fluids and was treated to all the mice it wanted after it had gone three days without eating or drinking anything.

"So far, so good. His eyes are bright and seems relatively in good condition with all he's been through," the wildlife center wrote. "Once he checks in with the vet and gets a clean bill of health, he'll be released to continue on his wild and wonderful journey."

The little owl has since been renamed Rockefeller.

The Rockefeller Christmas tree arrived in New York City Saturday from Oneonta, in central New York.

The tree will be decorated over the coming weeks, and its more than 5 miles of lights will be illuminated at a ceremony at 7 p.m. Dec. 2. No in-person spectators will be allowed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew york cityanimal rescuebirdsrockefeller christmas tree
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County could see even tighter restrictions as pandemic worsens
EDD denying benefits to some Californians months into pandemic
Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, dies in Encino
Suspects sought in 2 violent attacks at Victorville gas station
Study identifies LA County neighborhoods most vulnerable to COVID
Wrongful death lawsuit filed over Naya Rivera's drowning
Disturbing new details in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Show More
Disney expands shopping into California Adventure today without rides
Chino Hills' LaMelo and Lonzo Ball make NBA draft history
Top executives with CA medical group joined Newsom at Napa Co. party
Disney expands shopping into California Adventure on Thursday
How would a CA curfew work? UC doctor weighs in
More TOP STORIES News