christmas

Dairy Christmas! Cows model festive holiday sweaters

ST. SAVIOUR, Jersey -- A dairy farmer from St Saviour, Jersey, is dressing her cows in matching Christmas sweaters to celebrate the holiday season.

Jersey farmer Becky Houze worked with Visit Jersey to create the festive footage, which featured five of her cows - Carol, Holly, Mary, Noelle, and Mariah Dairy - donning adorable Yuletide sweaters.

"We love Christmas at the farm. If I had it my way, we'd play Christmas carols from October! This year we took the opportunity to 'cast off' an all new look for the girls to help get into the festive spirit by creating matching Christmas jumpers," Houze said in a press release.

"It took a while to cow-ordinate the right design, but we think we've landed on a look worthy of the cream of the crop. With just days to go until Santa comes to town, we've definitely got the Christmas feeling."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscowholidayviral videoanimal newschristmascute animalsabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS
USPS deadline looming for shipping Christmas gifts
A puppy for Christmas! Girls reaction when their wish comes true
Passengers wearing ugly Christmas sweaters may board first
Queens Special Ed teacher sells Christmas trees around NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sex assault victim's brother chases down suspect in OC
Disneyland Resort debuts new attractions in 2020
USPS deadline looming for shipping Christmas gifts
Ruiz Food recalls frozen breakfast burritos possibly contaminated with plastic
Burbank police respond to device resembling pipe bomb
Downey holiday display targeted by thieves again
Secret Service warns of new fake $100 bills
Show More
Final full moon of the decade to appear at 12:12 on 12/12
Woman posing as 'psychic' steals $100,000, police say
Pet adoption center in LA County to waive fees on Saturday
Lancaster considers ban on feeding homeless in public
LA County using new technology to address shelter crisis
More TOP STORIES News