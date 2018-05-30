PETS & ANIMALS

'Debarked' dogs removed from Pennsylvania breeder's home

Officers removed 10 puppies, including multiple 4-week-old Doberman Pinschers and a 3-month-old Siberian husky. (Pennsylvania SPCA)

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. --
Pennsylvania officials say they have seized 15 dogs from a breeder's home, including three that were illegally debarked.

Gillian Kocher, spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, says 10 puppies and five adult dogs were removed from the unlicensed breeder on May 24.

Officers removed five adult dogs, including three Doberman Pinschers, one German shepherd and one husky.


Kocher says three adult dogs were debarked by a pipe that was repeatedly pushed down their throats to damage their vocal chords.

Debarking, or the devocalization of dogs, is banned under Pennsylvania law unless it is performed by a licensed veterinarian using anesthesia.

The dogs are currently in the custody of the PSPCA, where they will receive medical care.

The adult female German shepherd was found to be pregnant.



An investigation into the breeder is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspennsylvania newsdogsanimal crueltyanimal abuseanimal newsanimal rescueanimalPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
SoCal animal shelters have too many cats and kittens available for adoption
Dog celebrates coming of age with quinceanera
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News