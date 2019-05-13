Pets & Animals

Mother Deer: Fawn-grooming video a heartwarming message for Mother's Day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area is offering a special Mother's Day message courtesy of the wildlife that roams the national park.

Video shows a mama deer grooming her fawn in an area near the 405 Freeway. The images were taken from a remote camera used to capture wildlife.

The caption reads: "To the world, you might be just one individual but to your mom you might just be the world."

