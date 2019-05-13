Mother Deer: Fawn-grooming video a heartwarming message for Mother's Day

To the world, you might be just one individual but to your mom you might just be the world. We hope you enjoy this time lapse video of a deer and fawn that was taken off the 405 Freeway from a remote camera used to capture wildlife. #HappyMothersDay! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LWoPMJtU9u — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) May 12, 2019

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area is offering a special Mother's Day message courtesy of the wildlife that roams the national park.Video shows a mama deer grooming her fawn in an area near the 405 Freeway. The images were taken from a remote camera used to capture wildlife.The caption reads: "To the world, you might be just one individual but to your mom you might just be the world."