Deputies rescue dog left in hot car in Valencia parking lot

Deputies broke a car window to save a dog that was left inside a hot car with no air conditioning and no water. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) --
Santa Clarita Sheriff's deputies rescued a dog locked inside a hot car in a Valencia mall parking lot Saturday.

The station tweeted deputies responded to a report of the dog inside the car around 12:30 p.m.

They discovered the dog was panting heavily while the windows of the car were rolled up, no air conditioning was on and an empty water dish inside.



One of the deputies smashed the window and pulled the animal out, and the dog is now fine.

There is no word yet if the deputies have found its owner.
