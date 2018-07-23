Deputies rescue dog left in hot car in Valencia parking lot

Today around 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Westfield Valencia mall parking lot. It was reported that a dog was inside a hot car. Windows rolled up, no a/c. There was an empty water dish. Dog was panting heavily. Deputy smashed window to rescue dog. pic.twitter.com/7gPvrMp9if — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) July 22, 2018

Santa Clarita Sheriff's deputies rescued a dog locked inside a hot car in a Valencia mall parking lot Saturday.The station tweeted deputies responded to a report of the dog inside the car around 12:30 p.m.They discovered the dog was panting heavily while the windows of the car were rolled up, no air conditioning was on and an empty water dish inside.One of the deputies smashed the window and pulled the animal out, and the dog is now fine.There is no word yet if the deputies have found its owner.