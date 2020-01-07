Dog adopted after spending 2,461 days in Indiana shelter

MARION, Indiana -- A 12-year-old dog was finally adopted after spending 2,461 days in the shelter.Sandi, the pit bull-boxer mix, spent more than six years at the Marion-Grant County Humane Society in Indiana.She was adopted by Erin and Carrie Rhodes, who had recently lost their dog.According to a Facebook post by the Humane Society, Erin and Carrie couldn't stop thinking about Sandi after they met her.The Humane Society says Sandi grew accustomed to shelter life over her six-year stay, and had outlasted many of the employees.Sandi's grand departure was filled with pets, kisses and even a few tears as she left the shelter donning a little red crown.As Sandi and her new parents drove away, a sign sat outside the driveway to the shelter, reading, "Good luck, Sandi!"