Pets & Animals

Dog adopted after spending 2,461 days in Indiana shelter

MARION, Indiana -- A 12-year-old dog was finally adopted after spending 2,461 days in the shelter.

Sandi, the pit bull-boxer mix, spent more than six years at the Marion-Grant County Humane Society in Indiana.

She was adopted by Erin and Carrie Rhodes, who had recently lost their dog.

According to a Facebook post by the Humane Society, Erin and Carrie couldn't stop thinking about Sandi after they met her.

The Humane Society says Sandi grew accustomed to shelter life over her six-year stay, and had outlasted many of the employees.

Sandi's grand departure was filled with pets, kisses and even a few tears as she left the shelter donning a little red crown.

As Sandi and her new parents drove away, a sign sat outside the driveway to the shelter, reading, "Good luck, Sandi!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsindianaanimal rescuedogpet adoption
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects sought after shooting dog in La Mirada: VIDEO
Driver rescued after semi-truck overturns on 15 Fwy. in Fontana
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
Iran plane crash kills 176 on flight headed to Ukraine
Perris police make huge marijuana bust
$24K of marijuana found in Point Mugu State Park
California governor targets homeless crisis in budget, order
Show More
Sepulveda Basin encampment cleanup enters final phase
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
Riverside bus driver honored for helping man with dementia locate family
Man killed in Claremont hit-and-run; driver at large
Military contractor slain in Iraq buried in California
More TOP STORIES News