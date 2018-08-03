PETS & ANIMALS

Dog celebrates coming of age with quinceanera

EMBED </>More Videos

Owner throws quinceanera for dog

Lupita Conchita is not your average Texas dog. So it stands to reason she should be celebrated in a special way.

You may have partied at many quinceaneras, but this one was unlike those.

Over the weekend, Lupita's owner threw her a quinceanera to celebrate her 15th birthday and "coming of age." (You'll have to do the math to figure out Lupita's age in "dog years.")

Like every quinceanera honoree, Lupita wore her princess tiara and puffy dress proudly. She had cupcakes and flowers all with a very cute pink theme - fit for a princess.

Her owner's cousin took to Twitter to share the now-viral images of the memorable night.

Since it was posted, the tweet has nearly 60,000 likes, including a few congratulatory messages.

Even though some puppies were sad to miss the invitation, there's always next year's Sweet 16!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogquinceanerapartypetTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
LA city animal shelters full to capacity, officials say
Burro who was shot in ear with arrow released back into wild
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Turpin children request their birth certificates, IDs in court hearing
Armed Garden Grove homeowner helps catch burglary suspect
Santa Clara County office pool wins $543M Mega Millions prize
2 killed in crash involving 2 cars, bicycle in Malibu
VIDEO: Man in medical distress dragged off Long Beach train
CHP takes 'lip sync challenge' to next level
4 SoCal Subways robbed by same suspect still at large, police say
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
Show More
Thousands turn out for LA Rams job fair at Coliseum
Mother throws young daughter into river, killing her
Car slams into big rig, ends up under it in Alhambra crash
More than 600 report sickness after eating at Ohio Chipotle
Orange County to file lawsuit against needle exchange program
More News