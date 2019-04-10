pets

From 'cone of shame' to 'cone of fame': Dog's costumes go viral

TORONTO -- A dog from Canada is a viral hit after his owner got creative turning its 'cone of shame' into a 'cone of fame.'

Kaitlyn Cotter shared pictures of "Gus" with the Dogspotting Society on March 31. He was neutered on March 26 and had to wear a cone around his head.

RELATED: Rescue pooch goes viral after failing in dog show in hilarious fashion

In the pictures, "Gus" is looks like a shark, scuba diver, a carton of McDonald's fries, a basketball hoop, a martini glass with olives, the iconic lamp from Pixar, and an astronaut.

The images has racked up nearly 12,000 likes so far!

Here are a few of his costumes:

McDonald's Fries



Pixar Lamp


Slurpee


Martini


Astronaut
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsviral videopetsanimalsgood newsviral
RELATED
Rescue pooch goes viral after failing in dog show in hilarious fashion
PETS
Duck does its best to wake up sleepy Golden Retriever
$7 pet adoptions for week of 4th of July
Candy apple confection at Disney World lures drooling dog
Living with your cat or dog, even if you have pet allergies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News