Dog injured in fall from Hollywood roof making progress in recovery

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Milo the dog, who survived a long fall from the roof of a Hollywood building, is on the road to recovery.Specifically, he's on the water-treadmill to recovery.Beach Animal Rehab posted a video of his treadmill session.Back in December, Milo's owners left him with a pet-sitter but he apparently ran away.He somehow ended up on top of a four-story Hollywood apartment building and either fell or may have been pushed onto the roof of a two-story building next door.After firefighters rescued him from the roof, vets said he had suffered a broken back and severely injured rear legs.They thought he would be permanently paralyzed. But it looks like Milo may have a different opinion.His surgeon now says he's seeing nerve activity that he did not see before. That includes Milo wagging his tail.Milo's owner Solomon Lee started a GoFundMe page to help cover medical costs.