Pets & Animals

Dog injured in fall from Hollywood roof making progress in recovery

EMBED <>More Videos

Milo, the dog who fell or was pushed off a roof in Hollywood, is making some progress in recovery after doctors thought he'd never walk again.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Milo the dog, who survived a long fall from the roof of a Hollywood building, is on the road to recovery.

Specifically, he's on the water-treadmill to recovery.

Beach Animal Rehab posted a video of his treadmill session.

Back in December, Milo's owners left him with a pet-sitter but he apparently ran away.

He somehow ended up on top of a four-story Hollywood apartment building and either fell or may have been pushed onto the roof of a two-story building next door.

After firefighters rescued him from the roof, vets said he had suffered a broken back and severely injured rear legs.

They thought he would be permanently paralyzed.

But it looks like Milo may have a different opinion.

His surgeon now says he's seeing nerve activity that he did not see before. That includes Milo wagging his tail.

Milo's owner Solomon Lee started a GoFundMe page to help cover medical costs.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslos angeleslos angeles countyrehabdoganimals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chino: Deputies, ICE agents raid suspected pot grow houses
Truck overturns on freeway ramp in West Covina, spills beer cans
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort to be sentenced in tax fraud
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
LA City Council settles lawsuit over homeless property rights
Fired Florida police officer guilty of slaying stranded black motorist
Show More
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Eyewitness This: Long Beach aerial tram, Lebron's latest feat, Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
13-year-old girl last seen on Valentine's Day in Lancaster
Rockford shooting suspect arrest warrant issued; task force officer critical
More TOP STORIES News