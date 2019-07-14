Pets & Animals

Dog rescued after being buried alive on Hawaii beach

A dog was rushed to a veterinary clinic after it was buried alive on the beach, according to officials in Hawaii.

It happened on July 9 on the beach on the Hawaiian island of O'ahu.

The animal rescue group PAWS of Hawaii said the dog, named Leialoha, was found "incredibly swollen, sunburned and missing 90 percent of her fur."

Officials responded after a Good Samaritan reported a man burying the dog in the sand.



Leialoha was found with lacerations on her front paw. It's suspected that her owner may have also used a knife to cut her.

The pup is making progress. On Thursday, PAWS updated followers, saying Leialoha had taken her first bath at her foster home. "Poor girl was bleeding from every inch of her body," they wrote.

CLICK HERE to learn more about how you can help Leialoha.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsanimal abusepetsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ICE raids scheduled to take place in SoCal, across country
Protest held at Long Beach home of ICE official
Pasadena police investigating death of woman found in parking lot
Two new measles cases confirmed in L.A. County
Increase seen in sharks attacking sea lions off SoCal coast
Ringo Starr joins Paul McCartney on stage in L.A.
45 people displaced, dozens of vehicles burned in OC fire
Show More
Alleged drunk driver crashes into Lake Forest home
Using art therapy to help stroke survivors recover
Azusa VFW Post gets a major upgrade from volunteers
1 woman dead, another man injured in Hawthorne hit-and-run
Police searching for suspects in fatal Lincoln Heights shooting
More TOP STORIES News