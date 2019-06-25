Dog reunited with owner after car crash, 78-mile journey

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A 7-year-old terrier was thrown from her owner's car during a car crash in Berkeley, ran off and somehow ended up in Sacramento -- 78 miles away.On May 31, someone took Princess to the Front Street Shelter in Sacramento.The shelter provided a picture and said Princess was really sweet -- bonding with everybody except for potential adopters who didn't give her ample attention.That was a good thing.Princess' owner finally found her on the shelter's website and the two were reunited last week.