RICHMOND, Va. --Officials at a Virginia shelter say a dog set on fire at a Richmond park has succumbed to his wounds.
News outlets report Richmond Animal Care and Control announced Friday morning that the male brindle pit bull named Tommie died surrounded by caregivers. The shelter says Tommie was tied to a pole at a city park, covered in accelerant and set on fire Sunday.
He was initially believed to have burns covering about half his body, but the shelter later said the burns covered nearly his entire body and were worsening. A picture of Tommie shared by the shelter shows him covered in bandages and casts while snuggling a stuffed animal.
The shelter says $25,000 is being offered for information leading to suspects in Tommie's abuse.
Four Richmond firefighters responded to the scene and talked to WTVR-TV about the horrific experience.
"Theres no training that prepares you for that type of call," said firefighter Dan Del Rocco.
"When something goes wrong, hey, they have my back and vice versa," said Lt. Brandon Bullock. "These are my brothers, my family we love each other.
Inside Engine Five, in Richmonds Jackson Ward Four, first responders live and sacrifice - a family forced to enter into danger Sunday to save a helpless dog. Del Rocco, Bullock and fellow Richmond firefighters Daquane Ford and Michael Tedesco received the call.
"We looked outside the door, you could see the dog in distress in the park across the street and the fire," said Bullock.
"There wasnt a lot of time to think about the situation," Del Rocco said.
"It was a horrific thing to see," Ford said.
They feared the criminal was still at large.
"If he was OK with harming a dog, I'm sure he was OK with harming us," Del Rocco said.
But the men did not hesitate to save the dog.
"My guys here just jumped into action," Bullock said.
Del Rocco says the leash burned through - leaving the dog running for safety but still on fire.
"He was rolling over trying to put himself out," Del Rocco said. "Fortunately, we were able to corner the dog, he hid under a vehicle, we were kind of able to get a rope around him so he wouldnt run into the street."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.