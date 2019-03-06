Pets & Animals

Dogs abandoned at Petco store looking for new home

A Michigan animal rescue has taken in the two dogs after they were abandoned inside a Petco bathroom.

A pair of dogs abandoned at a pet store are getting a lot of love after a Facebook post.

A Michigan animal rescue has taken in the two dogs after seeing a post from a woman, who said she was at a Petco store when a couple brought the two dogs into the store with leashes tied around their neck, and were later left in the bathroom alone crying.

Poet Animal Rescue is the organization currently fostering the dogs. It's taking donations to help with medical expenses for Marigold and Daffodil.

On its Facebook page, the animal shelter says a vet will evaluate the dogs and then they'll be ready for forever homes.
