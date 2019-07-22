Dogs eating ice cream: The perfect way to celebrate National Ice Cream Day

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Even dogs were welcome to have some cool, sweet fun on National Ice Cream Day.
More than 20 dogs got together at Kriser's Natural Pet in Studio City to enjoy some specially-formulated frozen treats - and to have their photos taken.
The event featured pet photographer Diana Lundin, who is releasing a book showcasing dogs and their owners enjoying ice cream together.
This frozen treat was designed to be safe for dogs. Animal experts say pet owners should generally avoid giving ice cream that is only made for humans to their pets.
