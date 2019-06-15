Dogs caught in the middle of RV chase through San Fernando Valley now up for adoption

WEST HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Two dogs caught in the middle of a dangerous RV chase through the San Fernando Valley that left several people injured are now up for adoption.The two dogs were in the stolen RV in May when a woman led police on a high-speed chase from Santa Clarita to Tarzana, smashing into six other vehicles and shredding off the side of the motorhome.One of the dogs tried to leap from the moving RV, until it finally jumped out through the smashed front windshield and ran off.Authorities were able to recover the first dog that jumped out of the vehicle. An animal control officer was able to loop the second dog, which appeared to be injured, at the scene. It was leaving bloody paw prints behind as it stayed by the driver's side.The dogs then recovered at an animal shelter.Both dogs, named Starlet and Onyx, are only available for adoption together at Foxy and the Hounds, based in West Hills.Those interested in adopting the pair can email foxyandthehounds@gmail.com for an adoption application.