Dogs rescued from squalor in Coachella home go up for adoption

Two dogs rescued from the home of a woman accused of abandoning a bag of puppies near a dumpster in Coachella are ready to be adopted.
After the initial bag of puppies was discovered in April, authorities tracked them back to Deborah Sue Culwell, 54, and placed her under arrest for animal cruelty.
They searched her home and found 38 dogs there, seized them and turned them over to Animal Services.
Thousand Oaks-based Paw Works took in two of the dogs from the home and named them Mewtwo and Bulbasaur, after Pokemon characters.
Mewtwo and Bulbasaur also made their television debut during a taping of Hallmark Channel's "Home and Family."
"The hard thing to fathom is that this kind of cruelty happens all the time. And thankfully, this was caught on camera and so people could actually see it and realize what goes on," said pet rescue expert Larissa Wohl.
Despite some skin issues, the dogs are healthy and sweet, but they will require a little extra love as they begin to adjust to their new lives.
The dogs can be adopted through Paw Works.
Of the seven puppies that were thrown in the dumpster, one died but the remaining six are said to be recovering.