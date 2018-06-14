PETS & ANIMALS

Several dogs sickened after visiting Crescenta Valley Dog Park, residents say

EMBED </>More Videos

Some pet owners say their dogs got sick after going to Crescenta Valley Dog Park and authorities are trying to figure out why. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
LA CRESCENTA, Calif. (KABC) --
Some pet owners say their dogs got sick after going to Crescenta Valley Dog Park and authorities are trying to figure out why.

The park, located at 3901 Dunsmore Avenue, closed on Tuesday and remained shut down Thursday out of an abundance of caution, according to the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation.

After receiving several calls of dogs getting sick, the department said it immediately "followed established procedures" and contacted the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, which will determine the cause of illness.

Officials told Eyewitness News they don't believe anything inside the park made the animals sick, but the facility will remain closed until more details on the cause are known.

"We believe it's an infection with the dogs. People brought maybe a sick dog to the facility, and it's spreading that way. It's not environmental," said Anthony Montanez of L.A. Department of Parks and Recreation.

Some dog owners who have taken their pets to the park for years said they enjoy the big space and were not too concerned about the incident.

"Once we sign up mentally to go to the park, we know there are risks," said La Canada resident Linda Spencer. "And our dogs are inoculated."

Officials said they'll determine how to clean the park after they figure out exactly what made the dogs sick.

The hope is to get the park reopened by Saturday, according to officials.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalsdogsparkpetspet healthLa CrescentaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
OC firefighters, police save dog, cat with special CPR masks
National Dog Day 2018: #ABC7Eyewitness photos
Bear walks into hotel that inspired 'The Shining'
National Pet Day 2016: #ABC7Eyewitness photos
'Aggressive' toe-biting insects found in Santa Monica Mountains
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News