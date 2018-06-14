Some pet owners say their dogs got sick after going to Crescenta Valley Dog Park and authorities are trying to figure out why.The park, located at 3901 Dunsmore Avenue, closed on Tuesday and remained shut down Thursday out of an abundance of caution, according to the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation.After receiving several calls of dogs getting sick, the department said it immediately "followed established procedures" and contacted the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, which will determine the cause of illness.Officials told Eyewitness News they don't believe anything inside the park made the animals sick, but the facility will remain closed until more details on the cause are known."We believe it's an infection with the dogs. People brought maybe a sick dog to the facility, and it's spreading that way. It's not environmental," said Anthony Montanez of L.A. Department of Parks and Recreation.Some dog owners who have taken their pets to the park for years said they enjoy the big space and were not too concerned about the incident."Once we sign up mentally to go to the park, we know there are risks," said La Canada resident Linda Spencer. "And our dogs are inoculated."Officials said they'll determine how to clean the park after they figure out exactly what made the dogs sick.The hope is to get the park reopened by Saturday, according to officials.