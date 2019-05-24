dolphin

Dolphin dies with 2-foot hose in its stomach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. -- A two-foot hose was found in a dolphin's stomach after it washed up on a Florida beach.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shared photos of the dolphin and the plastic hose on its Facebook page, along with a message.

"Your actions can make a difference - secure and properly dispose of trash, take part in coastal cleanups and share information on how to reduce marine debris with others," the post said.

The seven-foot-long male dolphin was recovered by a team of biologists from Fort Myers Beach in early May.

"During the necropsy, they found a 24-inch hose in the esophagus and forestomach of the animal," the FWC post read. "This is the second stranded dolphin in one month's time from this region that had ingested plastic - reminding us again to look closely at our habits."

Samples collected during necropsy will be sent for analysis to help determine the dolphin's exact cause of death, said FWC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridaenvironmentbeachestrashoceansu.s. & worldplasticconservationdolphinplastic pollution
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOLPHIN
Dolphin dies after washing ashore in Hermosa Beach
Struggling dolphin rescued after washing ashore in Hermosa Beach
Canada's 'Free Willy' bill would ban whale, dolphin captivity
Eyewitness This: Oscars recap, dolphin rescued at SoCal beach, new local Girl Scouts center
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
Show More
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
More TOP STORIES News