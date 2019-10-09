Spectacular dolphin stampede spotted off coast of Dana Point - Video

Passengers on Captain Dave's Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari witnessed the mesmerizing event.
Roughly 400 dolphins were seen leaping out of the water.
Experts say the cause of dolphin stampedes is unknown.
The theory is that the dolphins may be racing to catch a food source or meet up with another pod of dolphins.
