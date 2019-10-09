Spectacular dolphin stampede spotted off coast of Dana Point - Video

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5421641" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Patches, a bottlenose dolphin with uniquely patterned skin, has been spotted again off the coast of Orange County.

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) -- A spectacular sight off the coast of Dana Point was captured on video - a dolphin stampede!Passengers on Captain Dave's Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari witnessed the mesmerizing event.Roughly 400 dolphins were seen leaping out of the water.Experts say the cause of dolphin stampedes is unknown.The theory is that the dolphins may be racing to catch a food source or meet up with another pod of dolphins.