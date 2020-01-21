Pets & Animals

Elephant takes casual stroll through hallways of Sri Lanka hotel - video

By ABC7.com staff
Here's something you don't expect to see at your hotel - unless maybe you're in Sri Lanka.

A guest recorded this video of a wild elephant casually walking the hotel lobby and heading down a hallway.

It stops from time to time, poking items with its trunk.

This particular hotel is near a wildlife sanctuary in Sri Lanka, and while elephants are often seen on roads, having them wandering hotel hallways is rare.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshotelelephantanimals
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5th body found on TJ property owned by missing OC couple
West Covina couple, relative go missing in Mexico
16-year-old boys killed in triple fatal crash in Temescal Valley ID'd
McStay murder trial: Charles Merritt sentenced to death
Under-fire shop owner attacks San Diego news crews: VIDEO
Mountain lion euthanized in OC confirmed the same one that attacked 3-year-old
LA City Council votes to ask MLB to award World Series titles to Dodgers
Show More
1 killed after road rage incident leads to crash in Hollywood
Jane Fonda tells Jimmy Kimmel she'll "Fire Drill Friday" to LA
Report: Women go unpaid for 2 more hours of labor outside office
Volunteers gear up for 2020 LA County homeless count
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
More TOP STORIES News