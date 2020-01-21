Here's something you don't expect to see at your hotel - unless maybe you're in Sri Lanka.
A guest recorded this video of a wild elephant casually walking the hotel lobby and heading down a hallway.
It stops from time to time, poking items with its trunk.
This particular hotel is near a wildlife sanctuary in Sri Lanka, and while elephants are often seen on roads, having them wandering hotel hallways is rare.
Elephant takes casual stroll through hallways of Sri Lanka hotel - video
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News