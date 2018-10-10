'Emotional support' squirrel gets woman removed from flight

Frontier Airlines said a woman had to be escorted off a flight bound for Cleveland Tuesday night because of her squirrel.The airline said a passenger boarded Flight 1612 in Orlando with a squirrel, saying it was an emotional support animal.The airline said the woman previously said she was bringing an emotional support animal on the flight, but didn't indicate it would be a squirrel.Frontier said "rodents, including squirrels are not allowed" on its flights.When the woman was told about the policy, she reportedly refused to get off the plane.Police were called and escorted the woman off the plane.