Pets & Animals

Rescued exotic-colored bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry

By ABC7.com staff
A bizarre, exotic-looking orange bird rescued from a highway in England turned out to be a seagull soaked in curry.

Drivers saw the orange bird on the side of the road and he wasn't able to fly.

So he was taken to a wildlife hospital to be checked out.

Vets determined the seagull's feathers somehow became doused in curry, preventing him from flying properly.

All he needed was a bath to clean off all the spice.

"We have no idea how he got into this predicament but thankfully, apart from the vibrant colour and pungent smell, he was healthy," the Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital wrote on Facebook.

Now, he's back to his natural white color and will soon be ready to fly - but hopefully not into any more curry dishes.

The vets named the bird Vinny - after vindaloo curry. The spicy Indian dish is usually made with chicken or pork, not seagull.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsrescuebirdsveterinarianhighways
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Replica handgun found at scene of fatal 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Palmdale boy's reported drowning death under investigation
CA OKs health benefits to immigrants who are in country illegally
15-year-old suspect arrested in Fontana double stabbing
12th measles case reported in L.A. County
Glendale man sentenced in theft of Marilyn Monroe statue
Standoff ends after chase suspect crashes into Woodland Hills bank
Show More
Woman fired gun after calling DMV wait 'ridiculous'
Curious bear gets brief taste for Brazilian barbecue
1 wounded in officer-involved shooting at Marine Corps Air Station Tustin
2-time presidential candidate Ross Perot dies at age of 89
California Senate approves clean drinking water fund
More TOP STORIES News