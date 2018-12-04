PETS & ANIMALS

FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D

EMBED </>More Videos

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has expanded their recall of dog food brands that have too much vitamin D, which could make your pet sick.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has expanded a recall of dog food brands that have too much vitamin D, which could make your pet sick.

A voluntary recall was first issued by Sunshine Mills, Inc., brands for Evolve Puppy, Sportsman's Pride Large Breed Puppy and Triumph Chicken and Rice Dog Food.

The expanded list of dry dog food product adds:

- Nutrisca: Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food
- Natural Life Pet Products: Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food
- ANF, Inc.: ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food
- Lidi (Orlando brand): Orlando Grain Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food

- Kroger: Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
- ELM Pet Foods, Inc.: ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe
- Ahold Delhaize: Nature's Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food, Nature's Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food

Click here for UPC codes, lot numbers and best by dates for all recalled dog food.

Too much vitamin D can cause kidney failure in dogs. Dogs that eat too much vitamin D could show symptoms of vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsrecallFDAdogconsumeru.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
LA loves its animals
2 sea lions with eye injuries rescued from LA coast
Dog food recalled for elevated vitamin D
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Postal worker of 30 years killed in Commerce crash
Lancaster abuse case: 911 call made day before boy died released
Firefighters rescue dog possibly thrown from roof in Hollywood
Lawsuit alleges sexual harassment at UC Irvine cancer center
Woman killed in crossfire of South LA shooting
Marvel superheroes give CHLA patients a healing boost
Lancaster abuse case: Unsealed transcripts detail boy's torture
Show More
VIDEO: Tempers flare at Pop Warner game
Villanueva sworn in as LA County's 33rd sheriff
Death of 4-year-old girl at South LA home investigated as homicide
Teacher arrested in Torrance on suspicion of sexual assault
High surf, storm cause major damage at Capo Beach
More News