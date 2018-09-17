PETS & ANIMALS

Feces vigilante: Woman rubs dog waste on neighbor's door in Michigan

EMBED </>More Videos

Brenda Mullins said she did it after her neighbor's dogs repeatedly defecated on her lawn.

Eyewitness News
DETROIT, Mich. --
A disturbing act of revenge was caught on camera in Michigan, as a woman smeared dog feces on her neighbor's front door.

Brenda Mullins said her neighbor's dogs kept going in her yard, but the dogs' owner says Mullins never even mentioned the problem to them and instead took matters into her own hands.

She isn't denying it, saying after seeing the dogs in her yard again, it was the last straw.

"I picked it up, I took it, I put it on her doorknob," Mullins said. "You didn't want to clean it up here, you're cleaning it up there. I don't want to be a vigilante, but I had to do what I had to do."

Mullins said the whole thing escalated further than she expected, but she felt it was the only thing she could do to get her neighbors' attention.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogspetneighboru.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Baby penguins ready for their close-up at Long Beach aquarium
Woman accidentally traps bear in van; Bear finds way out
Gator spotted walking around Myrtle Beach after Florence
Dog helps squirrel displaced by Florence
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Suspect wanted in bat attacks on homeless men in DTLA
Brush fire erupts near helispot in Griffith Park
Perris police looking for armed and dangerous homicide suspect
El Segundo refinery burn-off creates smoke plume seen for miles
SpaceX to announce who is its 1st private moon flight passenger
Gunmen wearing mariachi garb kill 5 and wound 8 in Mexico City
Suspect arrested for attempted kidnapping of toddler in Valencia
Baby penguins ready for their close-up at Long Beach aquarium
Show More
Coca-Cola may be creating drinks infused with cannabis
Nia Franklin on how she plans to change image of Miss America
Blaze Bernstein murder case: Samuel Woodward's bail set at $5M
Elon Musk being sued by diver he called a pedophile
Santa Monica inaugurates electric scooter pilot program
More News