Firefighters battling Holy Fire care for dehydrated fawn

Firefighters assigned to the #HolyFire from the Los Padres National Forest made a difference today in the life of this baby deer who was heat exhausted and dehydrated. They provided her with water and helped her get back on her feet. #OhDear #bigheart #forestservice pic.twitter.com/EEtueAFNqW — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) August 14, 2018

Firefighters battling the Holy Fire have been helping save homes, preventing fire from spreading and even caring for wild animals.Moving photos posted to the U.S. Forest Service -- Cleveland National Forest social media pages show firefighters from the Los Padres National Forest caring for a fawn that was suffering from both heat exhaustion and dehydration.The images shows the fawn lying down on the dirt as a firefighter is giving it water from a bottle.They provided the fawn with water and helped it get back on its feet.