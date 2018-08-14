PETS & ANIMALS

Firefighters battling Holy Fire care for dehydrated fawn

Moving photos show firefighters battling the Holy Fire taking time to help out a dehydrated baby deer. (CALFIRERRU/Facebook)

By ABC7.com staff
CLEVELAND NATIONAL FOREST (KABC) --
Firefighters battling the Holy Fire have been helping save homes, preventing fire from spreading and even caring for wild animals.

Moving photos posted to the U.S. Forest Service -- Cleveland National Forest social media pages show firefighters from the Los Padres National Forest caring for a fawn that was suffering from both heat exhaustion and dehydration.


The images shows the fawn lying down on the dirt as a firefighter is giving it water from a bottle.

They provided the fawn with water and helped it get back on its feet.
