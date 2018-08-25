ANIMAL RESCUE

Colorado firefighters rescue horse trapped up to its torso in mud

EMBED </>More Videos

The Castle Rock Fire Department spent two hours digging the horse out before they were able to secure the animal in a sling and drag it up a 10-foot embankment to safety. (Castle Rock Fire Department)

Danny Clemens
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. --
First responders in Colorado worked late into the night to rescue a horse that became trapped in mud up to its torso.

The Castle Rock Fire Department was called to the scene in a suburb of Denver Friday evening. Rescue efforts were complicated by the horse's distance from the main road, forcing first responders to hike half a mile to the animal.

Firefighters spent two hours digging the horse out before they were able to secure the animal in a sling and drag it up a 10-foot embankment to safety. A veterinarian stayed on the scene until almost 4 a.m. treating and hydrating the horse.

It's not immediately clear how the horse became trapped in the mud.
