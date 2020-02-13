Pets & Animals

Firefighters rescue trapped dog after it climbed onto Pennsylvania roof

YORK, Pa. -- Uh oh. Would your pup do this?

A dog got itself in a bind when the pooch ended up on the roof of a terrace house in Pennsylvania.

Firefighters had to get the dog down from the second floor.

It appeared to be a Siberian Husky.

Many people were wondering the same thing, "any idea what it was doing on the roof?," one person posted on Facebook.

York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services shared a video of a firefighter carrying the dog to safety on Wednesday.



The dog just looked at the firefighter before getting picked up.

No word on how it managed the great escape, but there's plenty of speculation.

"Stinker went exploring," wrote another person. "Glad he's safely off the roof!"
