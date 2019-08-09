Horse rescue: LAFD helicopter crew hoists 1,000-pound animal stranded in Sunland ravine

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5455427" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Los Angeles City firefighters responded to a horse down a ravine in Sunland. The horse was on private property and did not seem to be injured.

SUNLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles City firefighters responded to a horse down a ravine in Sunland.After two unsuccessful attempts to help the horse get upright, the operation transitioned to a hoist operation. The LAFD helicopter prepared for the operation by removing a water dropping tank which exposes a hook capable of carrying the 1,000-pound horse.Sunny, a 30-year-old male horse, was on private property and did not appear to be injured. He was medicated by the L.A. Animal Services Veterinarian in preparation for a hoist operation.LAFD Search and Rescue and the Los Angeles Animal Services Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team were on scene to assist and provide medical care.Sunny was hoisted to secure ground where he was treated by a veterinarian.