Pets & Animals

Fishermen reel in record setting 914-pound blue marlin off North Carolina coast

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. -- Two men hauled in a new record catch in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament on Saturday.

Captain Ryan Knapp and angler Todd Dickerson, of the Top Dog boat, fought for six hours to reel in a really big fish: a 914-pound blue marlin, WCTI reports.



Their big fish came with an even bigger prize: $793,187.50.

The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament has been going for 61 years but never has anyone hauled in a marlin of that size.

The previous best was set in 2000 with an 831-pound marlin. Another angler hauled in an 833-pound marlin in 2010 but was later disqualified for a crew member not having the proper fishing license.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsncfishfishingnorth carolina news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News