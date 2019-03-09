VIDEO: Florida man faces animal cruelty charges after slamming dog to ground

FLORIDA (KABC) -- Shocking video captured in Florida shows a man slamming a dog into the ground. He was later arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty.Police said it was supposed to be obedience training for the 1-year-old Siberian husky named Winter.In the video, the trainer is seen getting frustrated with the pup. Suddenly, he squatted next to the dog and began choking it with its leash.Then the man picked up the dog by its collar, flipped it around and slammed it to the ground on its back.Victor Suero, 31, was arrested after the video was turned over to police. He was charged with two counts of animal cruelty.Winter has recovered and is back with her family.