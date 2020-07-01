Pets & Animals

Flying snakes? Here's how they can glide through the air

Chrysopelea paradisi, the paradise tree snake, propels through the air from trees in South and Southeast Asia.

New research has revealed how flying snakes move through the air. (Jake Socha)

For some, the sight of a snake slithering on the ground is scary enough, so how about one launching itself through the air?

Chrysopelea paradisi -- the paradise tree snake -- does just that, propelling through the air from trees in South and Southeast Asia.

MORE: Texas cheerleader bitten by snake while practicing
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the moment Paris Montgomery discovers she's been bitten by a venomous snake.


Little was known about how such snakes "fly" before a team of scientists from Virginia Tech published a new research paper Monday.

Experts say the snakes glide through the air, so study lead author Isaac Yeaton told CNN the team set out to understand how they do so.

The snakes make an undulating motion as they move through the air, and researchers had been curious as to why they did it.

MORE: Beach towel safely removed from pet python
EMBED More News Videos

Veterinarians in Australia pulled a beach towel out of a pet snake.



The team had a basic understanding of undulation, thanks to the work of study author Jake Socha, who has been studying the snakes for around 20 years, said Yeaton.

All snakes undulate when they move across the ground, but flying snakes also do it in the air.

You don't strictly need to undulate to fall, so that leads to the question 'well then why are they undulating,'" said Yeaton.

MORE: 2 rattlesnakes duke it out at Pismo Preserve hiking trail - video
EMBED More News Videos


One hypothesis was that it was a base motor pattern for snakes built in over millions of years, but Yeaton said they now understand the undulation stabilizes the glide and stops the snake from tumbling, as well as allowing them to cover more horizontal distance.

The researchers carried out indoor experiments with live snakes at Virginia Tech and also developed a computational model. "It's a big step forward," said Yeaton.

The next stage for researchers is to observe snakes jumping from trees -- or gliding -- outdoors, Yeaton said, as well as investigating how they generate lift and how they turn in the air.

He told CNN snakes are "question-generating organisms" and there are plenty more mysteries to be solved.

"As soon as you watch it you're like 'how does it do that?'" said Yeaton, who added that this might be why so many people are afraid of the reptiles.

"We have a visceral response to snakes," he said. "Then the idea that this animal can then fly is very unsettling to people."

The full research was published in the journal Nature Physics.

WATCH OUT! Do you know the distinct markings of a copperhead snake?
EMBED More News Videos

Watch out! Do you know the distinct markings of a copperhead snake? TJ Parker shows you what to look out for in this video.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalsanimalsnakenatureu.s. & worldscience
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Newsom details tightened coronavirus restrictions
Los Angeles City Council votes to cut LAPD budget by $150 million
1 suspect in custody in case of missing Fort Hood soldier
Driver slams into vehicle, runs over 2 men near Lake Arrowhead
Long Beach street vendor beaten, robbed
Orange County orders all bars to shut down again
$1.5 B in unclaimed tax refunds must be claimed this month
Show More
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Newsom extends state eviction moratorium through September
Southern California-Las Vegas rail to be built along I-15
JR Smith signs with Lakers for rest of season
Little evidence that George Floyd protests spread coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News