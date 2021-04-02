SoCal Strong: Former show horse finds second 'career' after retiring, entertains people of all ages via Zoom

SIMI VALLEY (KABC) -- It wasn't what he was bred for, or why he was flown all the way from Europe, but a former show horse has found a new purpose in life!Louis, and Janet Reynolds, who leases him, have eased in to a comfortable life after Louis had to be retired. Some skeletal and neurological issues forced Louis to close the second chapter in his life as a riding horse,But Reynolds wanted to keep Louis doing what he loves- showing off his talents."So I thought he loves to dress up, and he loves people, and he loves children, so why not start doing something silly, dressing him up, putting him on zoom calls and doing videos and sending them," said Reynolds.He's usually in his favorite Spider-Man costume. At age 26, Louis lifts spirits during the pandemic: Birthdays, students in class, children sitting through chemotherapy, senior centers, and children with autism.Reynolds says the requests to feed curiosity are endless: What does he eat? How old is he? What is his favorite color? How did he get here all the way from Europe?In return, Louis gets to munch on honey granola... And lots of love.'He's literally a 20 minute distraction for people during their day just to sort of cheer them up and make a difference," said Reynolds.