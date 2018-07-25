CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) --A local mountain lion who gained notoriety for crossing the 101 Freeway multiple times has died.
Officials with the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area found the remains of the mountain lion known as P-55 on Wednesday.
P-55's monitor collar failed to emit a mortality signal and his body was too decomposed to determine a cause of death when it was discovered by officials, who mentioned rat poison or a fight with another male as possibilities.
The 3-year-old mountain lion's home range consisted of the northwestern end of the Santa Monica Mountains, generally west of Las Virgenes Road and mostly north of Mulholland Boulevard.
P-55 was photographed peering through the sliding glass door of a home in Westlake Village last February.