Funds raised to help SoCal woman living in rat-infested van

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- A GoFundMe for a San Diego woman living in a rat-infested van has raised nearly $6,000.When the woman moved into her van, she had just two pet rats.But the situation quickly spiraled.Hundreds of rats could be seen crawling inside the van, which was parked at a convenience store.Beyond the GoFundMe account, people have also donated a new van, and they're also trying to find the woman a safe place to live.All of the rats are now up for adoption at the Humane Society.