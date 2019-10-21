Pets & Animals

Funds raised to help SoCal woman living in rat-infested van

By ABC7.com staff
SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- A GoFundMe for a San Diego woman living in a rat-infested van has raised nearly $6,000.

When the woman moved into her van, she had just two pet rats.

But the situation quickly spiraled.

Hundreds of rats could be seen crawling inside the van, which was parked at a convenience store.

Beyond the GoFundMe account, people have also donated a new van, and they're also trying to find the woman a safe place to live.

All of the rats are now up for adoption at the Humane Society.
