Alligator spotted walking around Myrtle Beach after Florence

As if heavy winds and massive rain from Florence were not enough to worry about, some SC residents now have to lookout for alligators.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. --
As if heavy winds and massive rain from Hurricane Florence were not enough to worry about, some South Carolina residents now have to be on the lookout for alligators.

Ed Piotrowski caught an alligator taking a leisurely stroll near Mrtyle Beach while Florence was pushing through.

Experts said alligators usually deal with extreme weather by hiding out in safe spaces like driveways and porches, which is why this alligator may have been out and about.

