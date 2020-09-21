Pets & Animals

Video shows goat earn lollipop after behaving for first haircut

HORNBEAK, Tennessee -- Need some smiles to cheer you up? You've come to the right place.

After being on her best behavior and standing still for her very first haircut, MaDolly the goat was treated to a lollipop at her Tennessee farm.

MaDolly's owner captured her first haircut and well-deserved reward. You can watch the full video above.

"MaDolly was getting her first trim to get all those split ends," MaDolly's owner told Storyful. "Now she's ready for the weekend date."

RELATED:
'Goatternship' hires 200 goats to help keep power on

EMBED More News Videos

Goats are snacking to help keep the power on!


Liven up your virtual meetings with a visit from the cute animals at Sweet Farm in Half Moon Bay
EMBED More News Videos

The Goat-2-Meeting program allows you to schedule a meeting with one of their adorable animal ambassadors, including turkeys, pigs, cows, goats, and a llama named Paco!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstennesseegoathairviral videoanimalu.s. & worldgood newsfarming
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Everything you need to know about reopening plans for LAUSD, OC schools
3.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Lake Elsinore
Bobcat Fire: More than 103K acres burned, containment at 15%
'No violence:' LeBron James comments on shooting of deputies in Compton
WATCH TODAY: Newsom gives update on COVID-19, CA fires
Photos show injured LASD deputy recovering in hospital
Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at SCOTUS building for public viewing
Show More
Texas doctor dies of COVID-19 after ER rotation
POLL: Trump not trusted on COVID-19 vaccine safety
President Trump says SCOTUS announcement by week's end
Woman accused of sending ricin letter to WH arrested: AP sources
Migrant women say they didn't OK surgery in alleged forced hysterectomies
More TOP STORIES News