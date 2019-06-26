Pets & Animals

For 1st time in decades, golden eagle chicks found in Santa Monica Mountains

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS (KABC) -- For the first time since the 1980s, a nest and a pair of golden eagle chicks have been found in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Golden eagles are a protected species and a cousin of the bald eagle. Historically they were more prevalent in the Santa Monica Mountains, but their numbers have declined.

The last time a nest was detected in the area was in the late 1980s in Lobo Canyon.

A consultant conducting bird surveys on private property came across the nesting chicks and alerted the National Park Service. Federal biologists found the nest and banded the two chicks, a male and female, for monitoring purposes.

Golden eagles typically feed on rabbits and squirrels, in addition to snakes and coyote pups. This particular eagle family appeared to be feasting mostly on western gulls, as there were seven gull wings found in the nest.

Katy Delaney, an ecologist with the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area, said humans remain a threat to golden eagles, both through intentional trapping as well as habitat loss and incidental threats like electrocution from power lines.

"We haven't seen them in so many years, though they could have been around and staying away from people." Delaney said. "We just went through a huge fire and drought, and we're also not going to see a decrease in urban development."

"Nonetheless, this is a good thing for our mountains. We not only have mountain lions here, but we have golden eagles, too."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslos angeles countynational park servicebirdsmountains
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News