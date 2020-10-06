Pets & Animals

Good boy! Pet dog helps save Laguna Niguel family from house fire

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (KABC) -- A Laguna Niguel family was able to escape from their burning home, thanks to their trusty pup, Teddy!

Firefighters say Teddy was able to wake up his owners before a fire in their garage spread to other areas of the house.

MORE: Hero dog in Glendale gets help for owner during medical emergency
A hero dog helped summon help from a Glendale sanitation worker when his elderly owner fell outside on a hot day.


The heroic rescue happened this past Sunday around 6:30 a.m. in the 27000 block of Pinuela.

The Orange County Fire Authority said when fire crews arrived on scene, they found Teddy hiding inside the home.

He's now safe with the rest of his family.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

RELATED STORIES:

Sheriff's K-9 helps find missing woman in Carson
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department dog is in for a few extra treats after helping to find a missing woman in Carson.



MORE: Viral therapy dog gives helping paw with virtual hospital visits amid COVID-19
In the world of viral pet videos, Benji may be worth his estimated 20 million views.



Hero dog breaks out of New York home, saves family from gas leak
CeFaan Kim has the lates on the heroic dog who saved her family from a gas leak.

