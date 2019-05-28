Pets & Animals

Good Samaritan on motorcycle rescues injured bald eagle

By Annie McCormick
DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. -- Dandon Miller is an American hero of sorts after running to save a bald eagle injured on the busy Route 30 bypass on Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend in Downingtown, Pennsylvania.

Miller of Lancaster, Pa. was riding through on his motorcycle when he noticed traffic stopped in front of him.

He pulled over and realized vehicles on the roadway halted because of the injured eagle.

Word spread on Facebook and people ran out to help, but Miller already got to the eagle throwing his flannel shirt over the bird's wings and talons.

Luckily, the bird was calm as Miller waited for Pennsylvania State Troopers & The Tri-State Bird Rescue.

Tri-State Bird Rescue and Research, Inc, tells Action News, "The bird has injuries to its feet and one wing. She also has a mild eye injury. No broken bones. She is being treated with antibiotics and pain medications. She is also receiving subcutaneous fluids. She is eating on her own. We are cautiously optimistic about her prognosis for release, but it will depend on how the wing injury heals."
