PETS & ANIMALS

Greyhound rescuers to see influx as Florida bans racing

EMBED </>More Videos

As Florida bans greyhound racing, SoCal animal rescuers expect to see a big increase in animals needing adoption.

By
LA HABRA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) --
Animal rescuers who specialize in greyhounds are about to get a lot busier.

Voters in the state of Florida recently decided to shut down Greyhound racing by the end of 2020. And as each racetrack closes, hundreds of greyhounds could need new homes.

That means thousands of greyhounds will likely be transported all over the country to rescues who will work to find the dogs loving homes.

Joyce McRorie has been doing that for years, primarily taking dogs from the track in Tijuana.

She runs FastFriends Greyhound Adoption in La Habra Heights. She sees up to 130 greyhounds a year. She finds they often get foster families within a day of arriving at her facility.

Those that are injured, however, stay longer so they can heal. The facility runs up a six-figure annual veterinarian budget to care for broken ankles and other ailments.

Joyce says all the money comes from donations, and all of it is used on greyhounds waiting to start new lives.

"They are clean, caring wonderful animals," she says.

Joyce doesn't get into any of the controversy that surrounds the sport. She says she just loves the breed.
Related Topics:
pets-animalsgreyhounddoganimal rescueFloridaLa Habra Heights
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dogs can suffer from dementia and many go undiagnosed
Goose, gull recover after ingesting pills left at OC park
Dog mauling in Anza prompts sweep of stray dogs
5 holiday decorations that are dangerous to your pets
Good boy! Service dog gets honorary diploma
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
'Hello Maggie' a touching tale of boy's friendship with bird
Kevin Spacey faces charge in sexual assault of teen, breaks silence
Pomona mom praying for Christmas miracle kidney transplant
2 million Californians issued Real IDs now need to show extra documentation
$5 poker bet wins $1 million at NJ casino
Ground turkey recalled amid salmonella concerns
Brown orders new DNA tests in Kevin Cooper case
Suspect arrested in defacing of Trump's Hollywood star
Show More
IE church to still hold Christmas Eve services after fire breaks out
Last-minute shopping? These retailers are open Christmas Eve
Locals line up early at Magaly's Tamales in San Fernando
13-year-old girl among 5 charged in possible gang-related murder
Top 7 animal stories from 2018
More News