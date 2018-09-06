PETS & ANIMALS

Guide Dogs of America looking for families to foster puppies

The Guide Dogs of America nursery in Sylmar is looking for families to help raise and train puppies.

By ABC7.com staff
SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Guide Dogs of America need your help.

The organization's puppy nursery in Sylmar is filled with puppies and it needs volunteer foster families.

These families will help raise and train the animals to be companions to blind and visually impaired clients.

After nearly five months of being empty, the nursery is currently housing three litters totaling two dozen puppies, with more on the way.

If you're interested there's an application process that takes about four weeks to complete.
