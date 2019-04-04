Pets & Animals

Hacienda Heights man credits his dogs for saving family from house fire

EMBED <>More Videos

A man credits his dogs for saving his family after a massive house fire in Hacienda Heights early Thursday morning.

By ABC7.com staff
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- A man credits his dogs for saving his family after a massive house fire in Hacienda Heights early Thursday morning.

The fire occurred off Farmstead Avenue and Three Palms Street at 12:12 a.m.

Jose Hernandez said he was in bed when his dogs started barking. That's when he saw his house was on fire.

Hernandez, his wife, son and the hero dogs all made it out safely.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshacienda heightslos angeles countyfireanimalanimal newsdisasterhouse firedog
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Girl dies after she and sister struck by big rig east of Exposition Park
Anaheim police shoot suspect during standoff after serving warrant
Santa Anita races resume after latest horse death
78-year-old in North Hills attacked in home invasion, police say
South LA chase: Multiple suspects in custody after pursuit ends in Florence
Target raises its minimum wage to $13
VIDEO: Man walks out of store with stolen chainsaw in his pants
Show More
Eyewitness This: Gas prices surge, Koreatown parking-space, GPS system reset
LDS Church repeals controversial LGBTQ rules
Homeless vet details shooting by off-duty LAPD detective
Mechanic wins $10M in lottery, immediately retires and donates to St. Jude
ICE arrests over 280 workers at north Texas business
More TOP STORIES News