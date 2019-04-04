Hacienda Heights man credits his dogs for saving family from house fire

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- A man credits his dogs for saving his family after a massive house fire in Hacienda Heights early Thursday morning.The fire occurred off Farmstead Avenue and Three Palms Street at 12:12 a.m.Jose Hernandez said he was in bed when his dogs started barking. That's when he saw his house was on fire.Hernandez, his wife, son and the hero dogs all made it out safely.Firefighters were able to get the fire under control.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.