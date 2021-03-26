Quick-thinking dog runs into street in Canada, flags down car to save owner's life

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6848806" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Michelle Charlesworth has more on the owner of a heroic German shepherd who was released from a New Jersey rehab facility Tuesday.

A dog in Ottawa, Canada flagged down help for his owner in a heroic incident that was all caught on video by a neighbor's security camera.A woman was walking her 1-year-old dog, Clover, when she had a seizure, falling over on the ground and blacking out.After checking on mom, the quick-thinking dog broke free from the leash and bolted into the street to flag down a car. Clover eventually blocked an oncoming truck and the driver was able to help the woman.The woman is doing fine and is grateful that her rescue dog was able to rescue her.