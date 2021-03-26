Pets & Animals

Quick-thinking dog runs into street in Canada, flags down car to save owner's life

A dog in Ottawa, Canada flagged down help for his owner in a heroic incident that was all caught on video by a neighbor's security camera.

A woman was walking her 1-year-old dog, Clover, when she had a seizure, falling over on the ground and blacking out.

After checking on mom, the quick-thinking dog broke free from the leash and bolted into the street to flag down a car. Clover eventually blocked an oncoming truck and the driver was able to help the woman.

The woman is doing fine and is grateful that her rescue dog was able to rescue her.



Video shows man's tearful reunion with dog who saved his life during stroke

EMBED More News Videos

Michelle Charlesworth has more on the owner of a heroic German shepherd who was released from a New Jersey rehab facility Tuesday.



Rescued German shepherd helps save owner's life during stroke
EMBED More News Videos

Sadie, a 6-year-old German shepherd, was only adopted a few month ago after she was surrendered by her previous owner.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsheroanimal newsdogcanada
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beloved children's author Beverly Cleary dies at 104
Teens accused in death of Moreno Valley boy are sentenced to probation
Suspect knocked out after killing woman, dog at San Dimas park
IRS: COVID face masks, hand sanitizer now tax deductible
Guaranteed income program gives as much as $1,800 every 3 months
Former Best Western now interim housing for homeless in Long Beach
Arkansas governor signs trans sports ban into law
Show More
Long Beach eatery's message amid pandemic: 'Eat here or we both starve'
Good Samaritan helped deputy who was critically hurt in Hesperia shooting
New lifeguard tower in the works after original one in Long Beach burns down
3 arrested in connection with killing of Burbank couple
Egypt train crash kills at least 32
More TOP STORIES News