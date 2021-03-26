Quick-thinking dog runs into street in Canada, flags down car to save owner's life

A woman was walking her 1-year-old dog, Clover, when she had a seizure, falling over on the ground and blacking out.
After checking on mom, the quick-thinking dog broke free from the leash and bolted into the street to flag down a car. Clover eventually blocked an oncoming truck and the driver was able to help the woman.
The woman is doing fine and is grateful that her rescue dog was able to rescue her.
Video shows man's tearful reunion with dog who saved his life during stroke
Rescued German shepherd helps save owner's life during stroke